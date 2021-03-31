DEARBORN — The average gas price in Michigan decreased for the second straight time, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
State drivers pay an average of $2.71 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, 4 cents lower than a week ago. The price for a gallon of unleaded is 5 cents less than the same time in February.
The average gas price is 97 cents more than this time in 2020.
"Growing stock levels" are cited for the decline in gas prices, according to the release.
"If total domestic stocks of gas continue to increase, and demand does not spike, drivers can expect prices to remain stable through the week," AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release.
For the first time in several weeks, Traverse City did not have the lowest gas price average in the state. Benton Harbor ($2.61) had the lowest gas price in the state, slightly lower than Traverse City ($2.64) and Lansing ($2.64).
The most expensive gas price average was found in Marquette ($2.85). Metro Detroit and Jackson each posted averages of $2.73.
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com. Motorists also can download a free AAA Mobile app.
