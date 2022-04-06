DEARBORN — Michigan’s average gas prices continued to be a good news-bad news proposition.
State gasoline prices declined 10 cents to $4.04 a gallon for regular unleaded from a week ago, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. But the average price for a gallon of gas is still 30 cents more than this time in March and $1.20 more than this time in April 2021.
Even with the dime decrease, Michigan motorists are paying an average of $60 for a full 15-gallon tank.
Total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 800,000 barrels to 238.8 million, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Gasoline demand decreased slightly from 8.63 million barrels per day to 8.5 million. The drop in gas demand coupled with growth in total stocks contributed to the price decrease at the pump.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil by $1.01 to $99.27 at the close of Friday’s formal trading session.
Traverse City continued to post some of the most expensive gasoline price averages in Michigan. The three most expensive gas price averages were reported in Marquette ($4.22), TC ($4.18) and Ann Arbor ($4.11) while the three least expensive averages were found in Grand Rapids ($3.97), Benton Harbor ($3.97) and Saginaw ($3.97). The national gas price average on Sunday was $4.19.
, a 5 cent decrease from last week. The national average in March 2022 was $3.73. The national average in April 2021 was $2.87 a gallon.
Daily state and national gas price averages are available at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
