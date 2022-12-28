From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — Michigan’s gasoline price averages dropped a penny below $3 a gallon in the latest weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
Released Tuesday morning because of the Christmas holiday, AAA reported the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in the state was $2.99 a gallon on Sunday The $2.99 price is down 7 cents from a week ago and 11 cents less than it was in December 2021.
The $2.99 average is 66 cents less than it was at this time in November.
But Traverse City continues to remain the most expensive place to buy a gallon of regular unleaded at $3.21. Jackson ($3.11) and Ann Arbor ($3.03) recorded the second and third most expensive gasoline prices in Michigan.
The state’s least expensive gas price averages were found in Saginaw ($2.85), Flint ($2.88) and Lansing ($2.91).
“As the year comes to a close, Michigan motorists are seeing some of the lowest gas prices of 2022,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If demand remains low and stocks rise, drivers could see pump prices continue to decrease through next year.”
With the new state gas price average, Michigan motorists are paying about $44 for a full 15-gallon tank. The average fill-up price is about $7 less than when 2021 prices peaked in November.
Gasoline demand actually increased last week from 8.26 to 8.71 million barrels per day, according to the latest information from the Energy Information Administration. But even with the increase, demand for gasoline was nearly 300,000 barrels a day lower than at the end of December 2021.
Total domestic gasoline stocks also increased by 2.5 million barrels to 223.6 million barrels. This increasing supply and lower demand helped push pump prices lower.
West Texas Intermediate increased the price of a barrel of crude oil by $2.06 to $78.29 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session. Crude prices increased a week ago after the EIA reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks decreased by 5.9 million barrels to 418.2 million barrels.
“The drawdown signals that oil demand may continue to rise despite ongoing market concerns that a recession or slowdown could occur next year,” the release said. “If economic growth falters, crude demand will likely drop alongside prices.”
The national gas price average on Christmas was $3.10, a 4 cent decrease from the week before. The national average at this time in November was $3.57 and it was $3.29 on Christmas 2021.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.