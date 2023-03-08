DEARBORN — Michigan gasoline prices accelerated significantly last week.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded rose 17 cents last week to $3.46, according to the report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The jump came on the heels of a moderate 2 cent increase on the final Sunday of February.
The new average state price is 7 cents more than at this time in February. A gallon of regular unleaded at this time in March 2022 was $3.87 a gallon.
Michigan motorists are paying an average of $51 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, which is about $27 less than when 2022 prices were at their highest point in June.
Traverse City did find its way into the three least expensive gas price averages at $3.45 a gallon. Marquette ($3.35) and Grand Rapids ($3.45) also made the list.
There was little separating the state’s least from the most expensive. Michigan’s most expensive gas price averages were reported in Lansing ($3.48), Ann Arbor ($3.47) and Flint ($3.47).
The Energy Information Administration reported gas demand jumped from 8.91 million to 9.11 million barrels per day. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 1 million barrels to 239.2 million.
“Michigan motorists are seeing much higher prices at the pump compared to last week,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If demand continues to grow, alongside tightening supply, drivers are likely to see gas prices continue to rise.”
West Texas Intermediate increased the price of crude oil 64 cents to $77.69 a barrel at the close of Wednesday’s trading session, according to the AAA release.
“Crude prices increased after the market saw that manufacturing activity rose in China last month, signaling that global oil demand may be more robust than anticipated this year,” the release said.
The United States gas price average also increased last week to $3.40, a 3 cent increase from the previous week. The national average at this time in February was $3.48 while the average in March 2022 was $3.92.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.