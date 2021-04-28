DEARBORN — The price of a gallon of unleaded in the state increased this week to $2.83.
The average price of gas prices was 4 cents more than a week ago, according to Monday’s report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The average price of a gallon was 12 cents more than this time last month, a $1.41 increase from this time in 2020.
The increase means motorists pay an average of $42 for a 15-gallon tank. The cost of a fill-up is $3 more than when prices were their highest in January 2020.
“Increasing gas stocks helped keep pump prices in check last week, despite demand rising to pre-pandemic rates,” AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release. “Continued growth in total domestic supply will likely help pump prices hold steady through this week.”
The lowest gas prices in the state were found in Ann Arbor ($2.79). Metro Detroit ($2.80) and Traverse City ($2.81) rounded out the list of the least expensive.
The highest gas price averages were reported in Jackson ($2.87), Marquette ($2.87) and Grand Rapids ($2.86).
Nationally the average price of a gallon of gas was $2.89. That’s a 2 cent increase from last week and last month’s average of $2.87.
The national average a year ago was $1.78.
The average gas prices is “based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service and Wright Express,” according to the release.
The national average is determined by surveying as many as 130,000 gas stations, according to the release. The state average is determined at more than 4,200 gas stations.
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at www.gasprices.aaa.com. A free AAA mobile app is also available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.