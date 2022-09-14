From Staff Reports
DEARBORN — In a U-turn from the last two months, gasoline prices in Michigan increased from the week before.
A week after the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded remained unchanged, pump prices increased 2 cents to $3.85 a gallon, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The new gasoline price average in Michigan is 11 cents lower than it was at this time in August, but 67 cents more than it was in September 2021.
Michigan motorists are now paying an average of $57 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. The fill-up price is about $6 more than when 2021 gasoline prices peaked in November.
Traverse City continued to post the three most expensive gas price averages in Michigan at $3.89 a gallon. Metro Detroit ($3.94) and Ann Arbor ($3.93) had the most expensive gas price averages in Michigan.
The least expensive gas price averages were reported in Grand Rapids ($3.73), Benton Harbor ($3.76) and Flint ($3.78).
“While a few metro areas in the state saw gas price decreases many others saw increases, leading to a week over week increase in the Michigan state average for the first time in over 2 months,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If gasoline demand begins to subside, as it typically does post-Labor Day, pump prices may likely decrease.”
Gasoline demand increased slightly from 8.59 million to 8.73 million barrels per day, according to data from the Energy Information Administration. Total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 300,000 barrels to 214.8 million, according to the EIA data.
West Texas Intermediate decreased the price of crude oil by $4.94 a barrel to $81.94 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session.
Crude prices decreased “amid ongoing market concerns that oil demand will fall if economic growth slows or stalls due to a recession,” according to the release. “Crude prices will likely follow suit if demand declines due to reduced economic activity.”
Total commercial crude oil inventories “increased significantly” by 8.9 million barrels to 427.2 million, according to the AAA release.
Compared to last week, Metro Detroit’s average daily gas price decreased.
Metro Detroit’s current average is $3.94 per gallon, about 4 cents less than last week’s average but still 67 cents more than this same time last year.
While Michigan gasoline price averages increased slightly, the United States average decreased from the previous week. The national average decreased 7 cents from last week to $3.72 a gallon.
The national average at this time in August was $3.99 a gallon. In September 2021 the national average was $3.18 a gallon.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
