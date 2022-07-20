DEARBORN — For the fifth consecutive week, gasoline prices in Michigan decreased from the week before.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $4.63 a gallon, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
Sunday’s price was an 18 cent decrease from the $4.81 posted a week ago, according to the report.
The state’s average is 56 cents lower than at this time in June, but $1.36 more than $3.27 average posted in July 2021.
Michigan motorists pay an average of $69 for a full 15-gallon fill-up.
Gasoline demand dropped from 9.41 million to 8.06 million barrels per day, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration. At the same time, total domestic gas stocks increased by 5.8 million barrels. The EIA also reported total domestic crude stocks increased by 3.3 million to 427.1 million barrels, which is almost 11 million barrels lower than the storage level last year.
The decrease in demand coupled with declining oil prices helped to push prices down at the pump.
West Texas Intermediate increased crude oil prices at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session by 46 cents to $96.30, according to the release.
The slight increase was credited to “the market expecting demand to remain robust throughout summer, longer-term market concerns about the potential for a recession due to rising interest rates and inflation created headwinds for oil prices earlier this week,” according to the release.
Declining crude oil demand, which the release said was “due to reduced economic activity or continuing COVID-19-related lockdowns in China” likely led to the continued decline of gasoline prices.
“Michigan motorists have seen pump prices drop 56 cents over the past month,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in a release. “If the recent supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline.”
As opposed to previous weeks, Traverse City moved from the three least expensive gasoline prices to the three most.
Marquette had the highest gasoline average in the state at $4.92, followed by Ann Arbor ($4.74) and TC ($4.72).
The state’s least expensive gas price averages were reported in Benton Harbor ($4.50), Grand Rapids ($4.54) and Flint ($4.61).
The national gas price average continued to run below Michigan, according to the AAA report. A gallon of regular unleaded in the United States was $4.53 on Sunday, a 15 cent decrease from the prior week.
A month ago the national gas price average was $5.00 a gallon. In July 2021 it was $3.17.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
