DEARBORN — Michigan motorists saw the average price of a gallon of gas decrease slightly last week.
The state average for a gallon of regular unleaded was $3.18. The price was 2 cents less than a week ago, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
This price of a gallon of regular unleaded is 2 cents more than this time in June and 92 cents more than this time in 2020.
With the latest state average, Michigan motorists pay an average of $48 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The price of a fill-up is about $9 more than when prices were their highest in January 2020.
At the close of Thursday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude oil increased by 74 cents to $72.94.
“If these trends continue, while the price of crude remains above $70 per barrel, drivers can expect gas prices to continue climbing during the busy summer driving season,” AAA — The Auto Club spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in the release.
Traverse City maintained its position as the least expensive gasoline prices in the state with a $3.05 average. The other least expensive gas prices were found in Grand Rapids ($3.08) and Lansing ($3.10).
The most expensive Michigan gas price averages were in metro Detroit ($3.29), Ann Arbor ($3.26) and Jackson ($3.14).
The national gas average rose 1 cent last week to $3.14. The national average is 6 cents higher than this time in June and up nearly a dollar ($2.20) for this time in 2020.
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading AAA’s free mobile app.
