DEARBORN — Michigan’s average gasoline prices dropped below the $4 a gallon barrier this week.
The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped 9 cents to $3.96, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. Sunday’s average price of $3.96 is 21 cents less than it was in late September, but 69 cents more than it was in October 2021.
Even with the decrease, Michigan motorists are still paying an average of $59 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.
The fill-up price is about $8 more from when 2021 prices peaked in November.
Traverse City continues to post the three least expensive gasoline price averages in the state. Traverse City was at $3.90 a gallon, checking in between metro Detroit ($3.88) and Flint ($3.94).
Michigan’s most expensive gas price averages were reported in Jackson ($4.12), Marquette ($4.10) and Lansing ($4.03).
“Michigan’s gas prices continue to fall, dropping below $4 a gallon for the first time in almost four weeks,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If demand remains low, alongside declining crude prices, motorists could see pump prices continue to drop.”
Gasoline demand rose slightly from 8.68 million to 8.93 million barrels per day, according to the release, which cited new data from the Energy Information Administration. Even with this increase, gasoline demand is still about 400,000 barrels lower than it was at this time in October 2021.
Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased from 209.4 million barrels to 207.9 million barrels, according to the release.
West Texas Intermediate raised the price of crude oil by $2.59 to $87.91 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session. A lower dollar helped push crude prices higher last week, but the price of oil had declined earlier in the week “due to ongoing market concerns regarding the likelihood of a recession occurring,” the release said.
“Fluctuating oil prices and low demand are contributing to the national average moving downward,” the release said. “If demand remains low, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump prices come down through the weekend.”
The United States average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $3.76. Sunday’s national average was $3.80 last week and last month, according to the release.
The national gas price average in October 2021 was $3.40.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
