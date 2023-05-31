DEARBORN — The final Sunday in May saw a slight weekly increase in Michigan gasoline prices.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Sunday was $3.60 a gallon, according to Tuesday morning’s release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. Sunday’s state average marked a 3 cent increase from the previous week.
The $3.60 a gallon average is 10 cents more than this time in April, but 99 cents below the $4.59 average in May 2022.
Michigan’s most expensive gas price averages were in Marquette ($3.70), Benton Harbor ($3.65) and Jackson ($3.64). The least expensive gas price averages were reported in Flint ($3.58), metro Detroit ($3.59) and Lansing ($3.60).
“An increase in demand ahead of Memorial Day helped to push Michigan pump prices slightly higher,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “If gas demand declines post holiday, motorists could see some stability at the pump.”
Gasoline demand increased from 8.91 to 9.43 million barrels per day, according to the release, which cited data from the Energy Information Administration. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 2 million barrels to 216.3 million, according to the release.
West Texas Intermediate increased the price of crude oil by $1.43 a barrel to $74.34 at the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, according to the release. The EIA reported total domestic commercial crude inventories decreased significantly, dropping by 12.4 million barrels to 455.2 million.
“Oil prices rose amid growing market optimism that energy demand is rebounding,” the release said. “However, price increases were capped due to the market also expecting another interest rate increase from the U.S. Federal Reserve, which could result in the economy tipping into a recession. If the economy enters a recession, oil demand and prices would likely decline.”
The United States average for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $3.58 a gallon. The national average was a 4 cent increase from the previous week, but a 4 cent decrease from this time in April.
The national average in May 2022 was $4.61 a gallon.
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
