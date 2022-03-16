DEARBORN — After reaching a record-high of $4.26 a gallon on Thursday, gasoline prices declined two cents to settle at $4.24 on Sunday.
The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Michigan was up 27 cents from March 6, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The weekly report is released early Monday morning.
The average price of $4.24 is 89 cents more than at this time in February and $1.43 more than $2.81 average recorded in March 2021.With the elevated gasoline prices, Michigan motorists pay an average of $63 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The fill-up price is about $12 more than when prices previously peaked in November 2021.
“After setting a new record high of $4.26 per gallon, Michigan gas prices dropped slightly,” Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. “Despite the slight decrease, Michigan drivers are still facing the highest gas prices in over a decade.”
West Texas Intermediate increased crude oil prices by $3.31 to $109.33 a barrel at the close of Friday’s formal trading session. The Friday trading session capped a “volatile week in the oil market that saw crude oil rise to $123.70 on Tuesday,” according to the release. “Crude continues to remain under several stressors right now, most notably the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” the release said.
Traverse City, which frequently is listed among the least expensive gasoline price averages in Michigan, was not among the three highest or lowest averages in the state. The state’s most expensive gas price averages were found in Marquette ($4.28), Ann Arbor ($4.26) and Benton Harbor ($4.25). The least expensive Michigan pump prices were reported in Jackson ($4.22), Grand Rapids ($4.23) and Flint ($4.23).
The national gas price average on Sunday was $4.33, a 32 cents jump from last week. The national gas price average a month ago was $3.49 and was $2.85 in March 2021.
At the end of its weekly report, AAA — The Auto Club Group offered some ways to save on gasoline, including:
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices.
- Consider paying cash because some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
- Drive conservatively — aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
- Enroll in savings programs.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
