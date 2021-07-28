DEARBORN — On the heels of a new 2021 high of $3.27 a gallon, Michigan’s average gasoline prices dropped 4 cents from last week. State motorists are paying an average of $3.23 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group released early Monday morning. The average price is 12 cents more than the same time in June and $1.07 more than at the same time in 2020.
A full 15-gallon fill-up costs Michigan motorists an average of $48. That’s an increase of about $9 from January 2020.
The Energy Information Administration reported in its weekly report that gas demand grew from 9.28 million barrels per day to 9.30 million. Total domestic gas stocks declined slightly to help stabilize gas prices, according to the report.
Benton Harbor reported the least expensive gasoline price averages in the state at $3.10. Traverse City was second at $3.15 and Grand Rapids third at $3.20.
The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan were reported in Marquette ($3.29), metro Detroit ($3.28) and Ann Arbor ($3.25).
The national average of a gallon of gas was $3.16.
, according to the release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. The national average dropped 1 cent from last week, but increased 7 cents from this time in June and is up 97 cents from this time in 2020.
Daily national and state gas price averages can be found at www.Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
