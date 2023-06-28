DEARBORN — Michigan motorists will drive into the Independence Day weekend with lower gasoline prices.
A gallon of regular unleaded averaged $3.52 in the state on Sunday, according to the weekly release from AAA — The Auto Club Group. Sunday’s state average was down 6 cents from the previous Sunday, according to the release.
The state average at this time last month was down 11 cents from $3.63. Michigan motorists were paying $5.07 a gallon at this time in June 2022. Mitten State motorists are paying about $52 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas. The fill-up price is about $26 less than when 2022 prices peaked in June.
While it’s still too early to determine what drivers will pay at the pump this Independence Day, the state average was $4.94 per gallon on July 4, 2022. While summer 2023 gasoline prices have fluctuated, the state average has remained below $3.65 per gallon. Lower cost of oil is credited with the lower average.
Michigan’s most expensive gasoline price averages were reported in Flint ($3.42), Saginaw ($3.43) and Benton Harbor ($3.43). The state’s most expensive gas price averages were reported in Marquette ($3.61), metro Detroit ($3.61) and Ann Arbor ($3.57).
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $3.57, according to the release.
The U.S. average was down a penny from the previous week.
U.S. motorists were also paying an average of $3.57 a gallon at this time last month, according to the release. The national average at this time in June 2022 was $4.91.
AAA — The Auto Club Group provided tips for consumers to save on gasoline, including:
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best gas prices.
- Consider paying cash, because some retailers charge extra per gallon for those who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight in the vehicle to improve gas mileage.
- Drive conservatively because aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
- Enroll in savings programs.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
