From Staff Reports
LANSING — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced in a release it has expanded and enhanced services for veteran businesses and job seekers.
Pure Michigan Talent Connect (www.MiTalent.org) — the job portal for the state — now features “custom searches for veteran-focused job listings,” according to the release. Job seekers can elect to make their veteran status visible to employers.
There is also a new online search engine called the Michigan GI Bill, so military veterans and eligible dependents can “search for training and educational opportunities approved for G.I. Bill benefits.” The portal can be accessed at https://app.wda.state.mi.us/SAASearch.
“Through Veterans’ Employment Services and other initiatives, we’ve demonstrated a long-standing commitment to supporting veterans, including specific services and resources that benefit both veteran career-seekers and Michigan employers,” LEO Director of the Office of Employment and Training Stephanie Beckhorn said in the release.
Michigan Works! Service Centers also offer Veterans’ Employment Services to eligible veterans and spouses. Services include one-on-one career support, career advisor and employment representatives specializing in outreach for veterans.
Michigan Works! offers “resume assistance, mock interviewing, writing effective cover letters and resumes, and exclusive workshops to assist with employment searches,” according to the release. Priority of Service is also offered.
More information on Michigan Works! is available at 1-800-285-WORKS (9675) or at www.MichiganWorks.org.
Businesses looking to hire a veteran can contact a Business Solutions Representative at any Michigan Works! Service Center.
Veterans looking for more information about education, healthcare, benefits or other programs are encouraged to log on to the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency website at www.MichiganVeterans.com. The MVAA Michigan Veteran Resource Service Center can be contacted at 1-800-MICH-VET (800-642-4838).
More information about employment services for veterans is also available at www.Michigan.gov/VES.
