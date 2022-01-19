DEARBORN — Michigan’s average gas prices declined 3 cents on Sunday to $3.15 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group.
The average price was down from the $3.18 a gallon reported on Jan. 9, which was an 8 cent increase from the $3.10 recorded on Jan. 2. The $3.15 a gallon average in Michigan is 1 cent less than this time last month, but 82 cents more than this time in January 2021.
Motorists pay about $47 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline. The average price for a fill-up is about $4 less from when prices were their highest in November 2021.
Total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 7.9 million barrels to 240.7 million barrels, according to data from the Energy Information Administration, according to the AAA release. But gasoline demand decreased from 8.17 million barrels per day to 7.91 million.
The drop in demand was attributed to winter weather and the COVID-19 omicron variant, according to the release. West Texas Intermediate deceased the price of a gallon of crude oil 52 cents to $82.12 at the close of Thursday’s formal trading session.
Although crude prices decreased slightly due to demand concerns, crude prices increased earlier last week after the EIA reported total domestic crude stocks decreased by 4.6 million barrels to 413.3 million. “The current stock level is approximately 14.3 percent lower than during the first week of January 2021, contributing to pressure on domestic crude prices,” according to the release.
For the first time in several weeks, Traverse City was not among the three most expensive gas price averages in Michigan.
Marquette ($3.29), metro Detroit ($3.21) and Ann Arbor ($3.19) had the most expensive gas prices in the state. The least expensive gas price averages were reported in Grand Rapids ($3.06).
, Saginaw ($3.06) and Lansing ($3.11).
The national gas price average on Sunday dropped 1 cent to $3.31, according to the AAA release. The national gas price average was $3.32 at this time last month, but was $2.38 at the time in January 2021.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
