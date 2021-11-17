TRAVERSE CITY — At long last the State and Bijou theaters open on Friday, with free tickets and classic movies to kick off the Welcome Back Weekend.
It’s been a long time coming, especially for movie fans who prefer the silver screen. Michael Moore, co-founder of the Traverse City Film Festival, wanted to make it worth the wait.
The theaters have been closed since March 2020, when COVID-19 was just getting started. A federal grant received in June allowed upgrades to ventilation and air circulation systems to be made at both theaters — something that would make them safe during the ongoing pandemic.
“We decided a long time ago the second we got everything accomplished we are going to open within days,” Moore said.
The money also was used for the start-up, and will give TCFF a cushion going into 2022, Moore said.
Those heading to the theaters can buy tickets online at the TCFF’s new website at stateandbijou.org, or at the State Theatre box office one hour before showtime.
But Moore has said he and TCFF board members are going to be slow and cautious during the re-opening, at least until the end of this year. For now the theaters will be open just on the weekends, with a special showing of new movies “King Richard” and “Belfast” on Thanksgiving night.
The film festival has not taken place since 2019. Moore said plans are in the works to hold the 2020 and ‘21 festivals over three weekends each between New Years and May.
Vaccines are required for anyone entering the theaters, including staff and volunteers, Moore said. Everyone must show their vaccine card as proof that they are fully vaccinated and that it has been at least two weeks since their second Moderna or Pfizer shot, or after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson. Everyone must also show their photo ID.
Movie-goers can also expect to have their temperatures taken. Personnel have been hired and trained and will be checking cards, IDs and temperatures, he said.
Everyone entering the buildings must also wear a mask at all times, and there will not be any concessions, Moore said.
Social distancing will be observed, with three seats open on both sides of each person and in front and back of them. Groups of more than one person will be allowed to sit together on their own island, Moore said.
“We are being overly cautious,” he said. “No one wants to die or be in the hospital because they wanted to see a movie.”
The $933,000 federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant for theaters and more that were forced to close during the pandemic could be used for things like rent, utilities and other expenses but could specifically not be used to pay off debts.
But Moore said donations given by the community has allowed TCFF to pay off about $500,000 in debt. About $400,000 was from donations and about $100,000 was from mostly local vendors who gave them a break, Moore said.
Donations were made by people who don’t have much to give and by those who are very blessed in life, he said, adding that many in the community care very much about the two theaters. There are 20-year-olds and 80-year-olds alike who saw their first movie at the State Theatre, he said.
“I have been very moved by this,” Moore said. “On the one hand I wasn’t surprised. On the other hand I was moved to tears.”
Moore will likely not be attending the reopening because of the COVID surge going on right now in the Grand Traverse region. He said he is saddened that so many in the community he loves and lives in have chosen not to take the virus seriously.
Movies being shown Friday are “The Big Lebowski” at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the State Theatre; “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Bijou by the Bay.
On Saturday “The Dark Knight” will be shown at 1 and 7 at the State, with “The Social Network” at 2 and 6 at the Bijou; a Sunday matinee at 1 p.m. at the State is “Singing in the Rain” and at 2 p.m. “Casablanca” at the Bijou.
The theaters will keep up the tradition of showing Christmas films Dec. 17-24.
The grant received by TCFF also was used to fix a flooding issue in the basement of the State related to the high water table, with some equipment and technology upgrades also taking place, including the new website.
