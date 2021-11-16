TRAVERSE CITY — At long last the State and Bijou theaters open on Friday, with free tickets and classic movies to kick off the Welcome Back Weekend.
It's been a long time coming, especially for movie fans who prefer the silver screen. Michael Moore, co-founder of the Traverse City Film Festival, wanted to make it worth the wait.
The theaters have been closed since March 2020, when COVID-19 was just getting started. A federal grant received in June allowed upgrades to ventilation and air circulation systems to be made at both theaters — something that would make them safe during the ongoing pandemic.
"We decided a long time ago the second we got everything accomplished we are going to open within days," Moore said.
The money also was used for the start-up, and will give TCFF a cushion going into 2022, Moore said.
Those heading to the theaters can buy tickets online at the TCFF's new website at stateandbijou.org, or at the State Theatre box office one hour before showtime.
But Moore has said he and TCFF board members are going to be slow and cautious during the re-opening, at least until the end of this year. For now the theaters will be open just on the weekends, with a special showing of new movies "King Richard" and "Belfast" on Thanksgiving night.
Vaccines are required for anyone entering the theaters, including staff and volunteers, Moore said. Everyone must show their vaccine card as proof that they are fully vaccinated and that it has been at least two weeks since their second Moderna or Pfizer shot, or after the one-dose Johnson & Johnson. Everyone must also show their photo ID; personnel have been hired and trained and will be checking cards and IDs, he said.
Social distancing will be observed, with three seats open on both sides of each person and in front and back of them. Groups of more than one person will be allowed to sit together on their own island, Moore said.
There also will not be any concessions.
"We are being overly cautious," he said. "No one wants to die or be in the hospital because they wanted to see a movie."
Movies being shown Friday are "The Big Lebowski" at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the State Theatre; "Monty Python and the Holy Grail" at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Bijou by the Bay.
On Saturday "The Dark Knight" will be shown at 1 and 7 at the State, with "The Social Network" at 2 and 6 at the Bijou; a Sunday matinee at 1 p.m. at the State is "Singing in the Rain" and at 2 p.m. "Casablanca" at the Bijou.
The $933,000 federal grant received by TCFF also was used to fix a flooding issue in the basement of the State Theater related to the high water table, with some equipment and technology upgrades also taking place, including the new website.
The Shuttered Venue Operators Grant was for theaters, playhouses, museums and music venues that were forced to close during the pandemic. The film festival has not taken place since 2019.
Moore said the 2020 and '21 festivals are in the works to be held over three weekends each between New Years and May.
