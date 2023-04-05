TRAVERSE CITY — A preview and open house for second Northern Michigan Startup Week in May is scheduled for April 11 from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Cherry Capital Airport.
Water Innovation is the theme for the second Northern Michigan Startup Week, scheduled for May 5-11. The April 11 event will preview the week’s programming and have access to discounted tickets.
The open house will have three information booths highlighting Cherry Capital Airport, Michigan’s Creative Coast and Startup Week. Scheduled to make remarks at the preview/open house are Traverse Connect President and CEO Warren Call, Cherry Capital Airport Director Kevin Klein and Northern Michigan Angels Administrative Director Bradley Matson.
Following the event will be a presentation from Charlie Tyson, Office of Future Mobility and Electrification for the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, on Fresh Coast Corridor grant opportunities will follow.
Those attending the free event can bring a business card for a chance to win a $500 Sun Country Airline voucher.
