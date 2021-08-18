ELK RAPIDS — Starcut Ciders will hit store shelves this week with a seasonal six pack.
The seasonal cider will join the flagship line-up of Pulsar, Octorock and Mosa at Starcut Ciders, a division of Short’s Brewing Company. The seasonal six pack of cider will rotate quarterly.
The first seasonal cider will be Magpie, which recently won a silver medal in the botanical cider category at the 15th annual Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition. Magpie is made from Michigan apples with “just a touch of cinnamon for that perfectly seasoned, fresh-out-of-the-oven apple pie flavor with no added sugars,” according to a release from Starcut Ciders.
Magpie six packs are expected to be available through the fall, according to the release.
Starcut plans to release Bucket in November and Phuzz in February. Starcut describes Bucket as “a semi-dry hard cider fermented with black currants and aged on oak chips” and Phuzz as “a semi-dry cider fermented with peaches and a traditional cider yeast.”
“Cider drinkers are demanding more variety and more flavors,” Short’s Brewing Company Chief Sales Officer Pauline Knighton-Prueter said in the release. “We had the bases covered with our flagships — bone-dry, semi-dry and fruity — so having something that could compliment the season and celebrate flavor innovation was a no-brainer.
“We have a history of experimentation with our pub-only cider offerings and wild-cider Erraticus series. We use those outlets to test recipes for potential new products. The first couple seasonal lineups were released in 2015 in limited amounts so we are looking forward to sharing those with the world again. We will also be sure to mix in brand new flavors throughout 2022.”
More information on Starcut Ciders is available at www.starcutciders.com.
