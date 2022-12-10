As United States media consumers, we often get accused of having a 10-minute attention span. While there may be some truth in that, we often forget about events on the world stage because coverage of the event wains.
I recently received communication from colleagues that I worked with while in Ukraine in 2015 for a dairy conference. It was a great time to learn about the dairy industry and agriculture in Ukraine, and the important role that Ukraine farmers play in the global food supply.
The email that I received last week reinforced what I have heard about the widespread impact of the war on agriculture in Ukraine. It also brought to light the deep harm that has been wreaked on individual farms and farmers.
In addition to both the humanitarian crisis and economic losses caused by the war, Ukraine’s farmer community continues to endure the hardships brought on by targeted attacks. Indeed, there has been a war on agriculture there.
The Association of Milk Producers (AMP) that invited us to speak back in 2015 also has been active in supporting the Ukrainian dairy farmers. According to the AMP, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has, as of the date of their letter, cost Ukraine $564.9 billion in U.S. dollars in damage to infrastructure, losses of businesses, loss of production, losses to citizens, etc.
The targeted attacks on agriculture have impacted many sectors in agriculture, including buildings, machinery, land and animals. It is this last item in the list I had not considered as much as I do now after seeing the photos of the devastation.
Although I can’t share those photos here, let me share a few of the facts that were shared with me from Ukraine.
More than 50,000 dairy cattle have died on their larger dairy farms with more than 100 of these farms heavily damaged or destroyed. The forecast for the end of 2022 is that there will be 70,000 to 100,000 lost cows due to the war, and milk production for Ukraine will be down 16%. Individual farms have lost anywhere from 30% to 90% of their cows. One farm in the Zaporizhzhia region was attacked with 12 missiles, destroying 11 of 14 farm buildings and their milking parlor; 1,000 cows and 100 calves were lost in the attack on that farm.
The most war-torn areas of Ukraine historically supplied 42% of their milk production. Without being able to export grain through their seaports, these Ukrainian producers also are short on cash to purchase supplies for their farms.
The dairy industry has not been alone in the losses caused by direct shelling, with Ukraine’s pig industry seeing a loss of more than 11%, and 15 larger farms destroyed. Crop farms also have been targeted with numerous pictures of crater-filled fields and destroyed grain facilities.
Despite these heavy losses, farmers have stepped to the front to provide food for their neighbors across the country. Farmers continue collecting, preparing, and delivering food to civilians in need, especially those in war-torn areas that have recently been liberated. In reading of those farmer-led efforts, it reminded me of the many times I have witnessed farmers in our county, state and community stepping up to help others! The farming community, worldwide, is truly a wonderful group of people to work with, and so undeserving of these attacks.
The Ukrainian agricultural industry is now beginning the rebuilding process. It will, no doubt, be long and costly. Currently, they are working on basic supplies to aid farmers, including replacement livestock, financial assistance for rebuilding, generators, internet access, veterinarian supplies and hygiene products. These basic supplies are one stage in a three-stage plan that will eventually look to generate outside investments to rebuild infrastructure, create a new agricultural university and research farms, and build dairy farm and processing capacity.
Since March 10, the Ukrainian Agrarian Council, Association of Milk Producers and Association of Pig Breeders have been authorized by their Ministry of Agriculture to attract and distribute humanitarian veterinary and feed aid to farms and to attract charitable contributions for the restoration of farms.
They have developed a SAVE UA international charitable fund specifically created for the transparent and efficient collection and distribution of these funds for humanitarian aid. More information about the SAVE UA fund is available at https://saveua.in.ua/en.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.