WASHINGTON, D.C. — Local Social Security offices will resume in-person service on Thursday, according to a release.
Kilolo Kijakazi, acting commissioner of the Social Security Administration, said in an email statement that the restoration of in-person service for people without an appointment will resume April 7. Kijakazi reiterated that online and phone remains the most convenient way to contact the agency.
“To avoid waiting in line, I strongly encourage people, who can, to use our online services at www.socialsecurity.gov, call us, and schedule appointments in advance rather than walking in without an appointment,” Kijakazi said in the release. “Phone appointments can save you a trip to a busy office. I thank the public for your patience as we work to increase service.”
Because those who need Social Security services may have health vulnerabilities, the Social Security administration will be “continuing to require certain safety measures including masking, physical distancing, and self-health checks for COVID-19 symptoms,” the release said. Masks will be provided for members of the public and employees who need them.
More information about the reopening is available at www.socialsecurity.gov/coronavirus/gethelp/ or www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices/.
Most Social Security services are available online at www.socialsecurity.gov and by telephone with a my Social Security account, the release added. A my Social Security account can be set up at www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Many Social Security services are also available by calling 1-800-772 1213. The Social Security’s TTY number for those who are deaf or hard of hearing is 1-800-325-0778.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.