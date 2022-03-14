DEARBORN — Following implementation of Daylight Savings Time Sunday morning, AAA — The Auto Club Group issued its Spring Forward Safety Alert.
Since Michigan residents and most of the country moved their clocks forward one hour, AAA is reminding people to adjust their sleep schedules because "drowsy driving is a significant traffic safety issue," according to the release.
About 95 percent of drivers view drowsy driving as "very or extremely dangerous," according to the release. But 17 percent of people "admitted to driving when they were so tired that they had a hard time keeping their eyes open at least once in the previous 30 days before the survey," according to a 2020 Traffic Safety Culture Index from the AAA Foundation.
Drivers who have slept for less than 5 hours have a crash risk comparable to someone driving drunk and those who miss one or two hours of sleep nearly double their risk for a crash, according to data.
"In today’s fast-paced, sleep-deprived world, drowsy driving continues to be a safety risk on our roads," Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA — The Auto Club Group, said in the release. "Lack of sleep causes loss of focus and can prove dangerous while driving.
"AAA urges motorists across Michigan to be well-rested when they get behind the wheel and do their part to help everyone stay safe on the roads," she said.
AAA — The Auto Club Group recommends drivers:
- Do not rely on their bodies to provide warning signs for drowsiness. Instead they should prioritize getting at least seven hours of sleep the night before driving.
- Travel at times of the day when they are normally awake.
- Avoid heavy foods and medications that cause drowsiness.
Drivers also are reminded to check the condition of vehicle headlights with increased morning darkness resulting from the time change. Headlights show signs of deterioration after 3 years, but most commonly by year 5, according to the release.
AAA also issued a reminder to be aware of children going to school in the morning.
