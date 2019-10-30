TRAVERSE CITY — Geographically there was something missing. The Michigan Brewers Guild calendar told a similar story.
The nonprofit organization filled two gaps with one announcement.
The first Michigan Spring Beer Festival is scheduled for May 16 at Pit Spitters Park, the guild said on Wednesday. Tickets for the event go on sale in March.
Guild Executive Director Scott Graham said with festival events in Comstock Park, Ypsilanti, Marquette and Detroit, there was an important region that was missing.
"You could suggest that the northern part of the Lower Peninsula is kind of a hole in that pattern," Graham said from his home in Gaylord. "We think it'll be nice to bring an event to that area.
"There's a good beer community there."
Hosting the first Spring Beer Festival at Pit Spitters Park also made sense. A group of investors from the West Michigan Whitecaps — who host the Winter Beer Festival at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park — purchased the Pit Spitters franchise and stadium.
"We have a strong relationship with the people that own that ballpark now," Graham said. "Not that it was the deciding factor, but it's nice to be working with them on the spring event."
Pit Spitters General Manager Mickey Graham said in a release announcing the 2020 festival schedule, "A partnership with the Michigan Brewers Guild is a natural fit."
Besides the Traverse City event, the remainder of the 2020 Brewers Guild schedule includes:
- Michigan Winter Beer Festival, Feb. 22 at Fifth Third Ballpark in Comstock Park
- Michigan Summer Beer Festival July 24-25 at Riverside Park in Ypsilanti
- U.P. Fall Beer Festival Sept. 12 at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette
- Detroit Fall Beer Festival Oct. 24 at Eastern Market in Detroit
The guild, formed in 1997, held its first festival in July 1998. Scott Graham said the guild has more than 290 member breweries, 10 in Traverse City and another 10 in the surrounding area.
The mission of the guild is "to promote and protect the Michigan craft beer industry with an overarching goal to help craft beer acquire 20 percent of the market by 2025," according to a release.
Scott Graham said the festivals are a big part of the organization's goal.
"It's an event by the industry that supports the industry," he said.
More information on each festival, including ticket sale dates, is available at www.MiBeer.com/events.
