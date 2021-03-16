LANSING — The 2021 Spring Beer Festival in Traverse City has been canceled.
The Michigan Brewers Guild event had been scheduled May 8 at Turtle Creek Stadium. According to a Monday release, “continued concerns over the health and safety of its members, volunteers, staff and the community in the wake of the ongoing pandemic remain the deciding factor.”
This is the sixth event the Michigan Brewers Guild has canceled since spring of 2020.
“While things continue to improve and more people are getting vaccinated, it’s just not feasible to host our Spring Beer Festival in May,” Michigan Brewers Guild Executive Director Scott Graham said in the release. “We remain hopeful that in the coming months we will be able to gather once again at a festival to celebrate our industry and our member breweries who have been diligently working hard to keep their operations going throughout the pandemic.”
Last summer, the Guild launched its “Support Your Local Michigan Breweries” campaign “to encourage the public to keep visiting breweries (following all safety protocols), ordering take-out beer and food, buying gift cards and buying locally produced beer at retail stores around the state.” That effort remains in place.
Formed in 1997, the Michigan Brewers Guild represents nearly 300 member breweries in the state. More information about the organization is available at www.mibeer.com.
