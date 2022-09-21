TRAVERSE CITY — The only difficulty Vishnu Mano had at TCNewTech was receiving the $500 check.
Mano, a high school student in Grand Rapids, won the top prize at the Pitch Night competition Sept. 13 at the City Opera House. Mano delivered the winning pitch remotely for his app, Spotter.
So collecting the big check with his name on it was a little difficult.
Spotter is a mobile app Mano developed to help users find available places to park. Spotter “utilizes a combination of sensors, security camera footage, and other technology to alert users of parking lots and structures with available parking, number of spots and location,” according to a release. “The app saves its users time by removing the trial and error of manually searching for a spot.”
The audience has little trouble giving Spotter the top spot in the competition, despite his presentation remotely.
“The fact that Vishnu is a high school student, didn’t stop him from stealing the show with his pitch,” TCNewTech Event Director Christopher Nesbit said in an email. “He was direct, organized, and had an undeniable presence which can be especially difficult when participating as a remote pitch contestant.
“We hope that he continues to build his business and thrive and we know that he will leverage the price money for his next big move.”
Other presentations at the Sept. 13 Pitch Night included:
- Abby Cherry, CEO of History of Hometown Heroes. The History of Hometown Heroes app uses “QR codes and other scanning or image recognition software to display interactive educational media banners on a user’s phone to share the history, heritage and stories of veterans in the area,” according to a release from TCNewTech.
- Andy LaPointe of MeetAmi Innovations, a FinTech company. MeetAmi aims to assist “wealth management firms navigate the world of digital assets on behalf of their clients,” according to a release. MeetAmi has already securing $29 million in funding.
- Jason Bauder for Video Chat A Pro. The platform is a “video chat with trade professionals such as plumbers, electricians, contractors ... to receive guidance while working on home improvement and repair projects,” according to a release.
- Scott Damman, co-founder of MoveFactorX. The app features “coaches, personal trainers and physical therapists (helping) athletes to reach new levels of performance through data and evidence-based practice,” according to its website.
TCNewTech on Sept. 13 also featured Board Member Kelly Ignace and a Quick Tip segment about ZoHo One, a platform designed to streamline many operational tasks into one integrated ecosystem.
Gretchen Swan of 20Fathoms provided an update on some upcoming events at the facility, including Women in Tech at Earthen Ales Sept. 21 and the Tech Career Discovery Series on Sept. 28. Michigan’s Creative Coast provided talent attraction initiative updates about its new Freelancer & Independent Talent Directory.
After rescheduling to move away from Labor Day, TCNewTech will return with a technology-focused Pitch Night in its traditional first Tuesday of the month slot. Anyone interested in applying to the Oct. 4 or future Pitch Nights should email Nesbit at chris@tcnewtech.org.
