TRAVERSE CITY — Another hunting, fishing, camping and boating store is coming to 3500 Marketplace Circle B.
A sign on the side of the building says a Sportsman’s Warehouse store is coming soon. A separate banner near the entrance says the sporting goods retailer is hiring.
Headquartered in Midvale, Utah, Sportsman’s Warehouse operates 111 stores in 27 states.
A job opening for a store manager in Traverse City was posted June 18. The posting expires Aug. 18.
A phone message left with the Sportsman’s Warehouse corporate office was not returned. Two email responses from the company did not confirm a store was coming to Traverse City.
“We are constantly assessing regional markets for the possibility of opening retail locations, please visit our website at https://investors.sportsmans.com/ for recently announced locations,” the email response from the Customer Support Team at Sportsman’s Warehouse said.
The company lists three stores in Michigan: Lansing (8757 Delta Drive), Kalamazoo (5215 Century Ave.) and Troy (750 W. 14 Mile Road).
The site of the planned Sportsman’s Warehouse store formerly was a Gander Mountain, and later a Gander Outdoors.
Gander Mountain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in March 2017 and announced it would close 32 under-performing stores, as previously reported.
The Traverse City store at that time was not on the list of planned closings.
In May 2017, a large ‘Going out of Business’ sign was affixed to the south side of the Gander Mountain store. People were stationed on either side of the main entrance to the Buffalo Ridge Center holding large placards that read “Going Out of Business. Everything Must Go. This Location Only.”
A subsidiary of Camping World bought the Gander Mountain brand and leases on the existing Gander Mountain stores in an April 28 bankruptcy auction.
Gander Outdoors opened at the Traverse City location in March 2018. Closure of that business was announced in November 2019.
