Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 63F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.