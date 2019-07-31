Speaker debunks tobacco myths

TRAVERSE CITY — After decades working in the public health field, Ken Warner took less than an hour to debunk myths about the tobacco industry.
Warner, an economist who served on the faculty of the University of Michigan School of Public Health for 45 years, was the keynote speaker on Friday at the Economic Club of Traverse City’s monthly luncheon at the Traverse City Golf and Country Club.
Though cigarette smoking has been on the decline in the United States since the 1963, Warner said one in every five or six deaths in the country still is caused by cigarette smoking. Warner said more deaths are caused by smoking than AIDS, motor vehicle injuries, heroin, homicide, alcohol, fires, cocaine, suicide and opioids combined.
“We still have a very serious public health problem,” Warner said at the beginning of his presentation titled “Economics of Tobacco: Myths and Realities.”
The Economic Club of Traverse City member first took up the subject when he was invited to Stanford University, where he worked at the National Bureau of Economic Research under health economist Victor Fuchs.
The majority of Warner’s presentation took on perceptions of the tobacco industry, as well as tobacco control.
The first myth he addressed, from the tobacco industry, is that tobacco is crucial to a state’s economy and anything that reduces the sale of cigarettes will result in a loss of jobs and income, not to mention a sharp reduction in tax revenue.
Warner said there is some truth in the statement, but the reality is that money not spent on tobacco will be spent on other goods and services. He added that non-tobacco states like Michigan actually see an increase in the number of jobs with a decrease in tobacco usage.
Money not spent on tobacco, Warner said with an admitted pun, “doesn’t simply go up in smoke.”
Myth No. 2, from the anti-smoking establishment, states that “tobacco imposes an enormous health-care cost on society” and that a drop in smoking use “will save billions of dollars in smoking-produced health care costs each year.”
Warner said there is little net increase or decrease in health-care costs with a reduction in smoking. He said about the same amount is spent on health care because a reduction in smoking means more people will live longer.
The economist also took on the industry myth that a tax increase on cigarettes leads to fewer legal sales and more smuggling. Warner said claims that proposed tax hikes are unfair because it puts a burden on those that can’t afford it is “a semi-myth” at best.
Warner also took on advertising myths.
One is that cigarette advertisements lure school-age smokers. Warner said this isn’t true, because a 2018 survey found that 10 percent more middle and high school age students had smoked marijuana within the last month compared to those who smoked cigarettes during the same period.
A tobacco industry claim that advertising affects the amount of smoking is also not true, Warner said. He called that “the toilet-paper argument” — because total usage seems to be unchanged by advertising.
Warner briefly touched on e-cigarettes and vaping in the question-and-answer portion of his presentation. He said all of the data isn’t available, but the damage from alternative forms “isn’t even close” to that done by cigarettes.
Warner did say that any kind of smoking is bad for one’s health.
“Anything you smoke is not going to be healthy for you,” he said. “Humans are the only ones that don’t run from smoke. We inhale it into our lungs instead.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.