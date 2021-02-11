TRAVERSE CITY — SpartanNash customers, as part of a national promotion, can donate to one of 11 Habitat for Humanity affiliates in northern Michigan.
All of the money raised during the promotion will go to a Habitat affiliate, according to releases from Habitat for Humanity and SpartanNash Foundation, the charitable portion of SpartanNash stores.
The promotion begins Feb. 10 and runs through Feb. 21. According to a release, “store guests who visit participating SpartanNash stores will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5, $10 or round up to the nearest dollar at any checkout lane.”
“Every dollar that is donated through this program helps more Michiganders achieve their goals of homeownership and financial stability,” Habitat for Humanity of Michigan President and CEO Sandy Pearson said in the release. “The pandemic has shown us just how important it is for everyone to have a safe, healthy place to call home.
“ ... SpartanNash stores have been diligently serving our communities throughout the challenges of the past year, and we are grateful for their continued partnership in making this fundraiser happen, even if we are not able to be there in the store with you sharing information about our programs and saying thank you.”
Nationally, 49 different Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Michigan, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin are participating in the fundraiser.
According to the release, SpartanNash raised more than $827,000 in 2020 through company scan campaigns. SpartanNash has raised and granted more than $2.1 million for Habitat affiliates since 2006.
SpartanNash has more than 120 corporate-owned stores. The release said SpartanNash is the sixth largest food distributor in the United States.
Of the 11 northern Michigan Habitat for Humanity affiliates, seven are in the northwestern part of the state. Northwestern Habitat affiliates and corresponding SpartanNash stores participating in the promotion include:
- Benzie County: Family Fare #643, 1002 Forest Ave., Frankfort.
- Grand Traverse Region: Family Fare #641, 4144 U.S. 31 South, Traverse City; Family Fare #642, 905 E. 8th Street, Traverse City; Family Fare #1513, 784 S. Cedar, Kalkaska.
- Manistee County: Family Fare #647, 1057 U.S. 31 South, Manistee.
- Northwestern Michigan: Family Fare #1506, 111 Captain’s Corner M-66, Charlevoix; Family Fare #1514, 240 S. Lake, East Jordan; Family Fare #1517, 430 N. Lake St., Boyne City; D&W Fresh Market #1525, 1163 U.S. 31 North, Petoskey.
- Otsego-Antrim County: Family Fare #645, 211 S. Division, Bellaire; Family Fare #1507, 619 N. Williams, Mancelona; Family Fare #1510, 829 W. Main, Gaylord.
- Roscommon County: Family Fare #1511, 2470 S. I-75 Business Loop, Grayling.
- Wexford: Family Fare #648, 602 S. Mitchell, Cadillac.
A complete list of all the participating stores and Habitat for Humanity partners is available at https://www.spartannash.com/corp-responsibility/foundation/retail-scan-partners/.
