Bel Lago Vineyards and Winery and The Winery at Black Star Farms sparkled at a recent wine competition.
Three northern Michigan wineries finished the 2020 American Wine Society competition with one best in class winner, two double gold medals and one gold at the event held Oct. 26-28.
Bel Lago and Black Star led the way with a couple of sparkling wine entries at the event, held annually since the 1986 American Wine Society National Conference.
Bel Lago Vineyards and Winery in Cedar earned a double gold and the best of class in the sparkling wine category for its 2019 Auxerrois Brut. The wine had a score of 93 out of 100 points from the panel of judges.
In a release from the vineyard, winemakers Charlie Edson, Blake Lougheed and Kyle Leppek indicated the wine is “one of our favorite varietals at Bel Lago.” Production notes for the wine said the Auxerrois white grape is picked “earlier in the harvest season to retain its acidity and fruit profile, as well as to control its ripeness and final alcohol content.”
“Our Auxerrois brut sparkling wine is a savory combination of bright acidity and a creamy texture,” the release added. “With plenty of fruit, acidity and structure, this dry sparkling wine is elegant and regal.”
Bel Lago also claimed a silver medal at the American Wine Society Competition with its 2017 Pinot Noir.
The Winery at Black Star Farms in Suttons Bay and Traverse City hauled in eight medals at the competition.
Leading the way for Black Star was a double gold medal for its 2018 Black Star Farms Sparkling Riesling.
The Sparkling Riesling received a score of 93 from the judges.
According to an email from Black Star Farms Managing Owner Sherri Fenton Campbell, the 2018 Sparkling Riesling was a special release for Wine Club Members. It is the second vintage of Black Star Farms’ first sparkling wine made entirely from Rieslings.
“Riesling, when done well like this one, can produce delicate fruit forward, complex sparkling wines,” Fenton said in the email. “This unique, very dry sparkling wine has been a new favorite among our wine club members, who were the first to receive the special release.”
As with all Black Star wines, the grapes were grown on the Leelanau and Old Mission Peninsula. The special release is available only in the tasting rooms in Traverse City and Suttons Bay or online at www.BlackStarFarms.com.
The Winery at Black Star Farms also took silver medals for its 2017 Arcturos Barrel Aged Chardonnay, 2018 Arcturos Sauvignon Blanc and 2017 Arcturos Cabernet Franc.
Black Star earned four bronze medals with its 2018 Arcturos Dry Riesling, 2018 Arcturos Pinot Blanc, 2017 Arcturos Pinot Noir and 2017 Blanc de Blanc.
French Valley Vineyard in Cedar, which shares an ownership and winemaking group with Bel Lago, claimed two medals at the competition.
French Valley earned gold with its 2016 Merlot Reserve and bronze for its 2017 Chardonnay. The Merlot Reserve earned a score of 93 points from the judges.
In its release, the winemakers noted the Merlot Reserve is barrel-aged for 28 months to make the wine “expressive and rich, elegantly revealing northern Michigan’s terroir.”
A complete list of winning wines is available at https://tinyurl.com/AWScompetition. More information on the American Wine Society is available at https://americanwinesociety.org/.
