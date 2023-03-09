LAKE LEELANAU — The distance between Lake Leelanau and downtown Detroit just got a little closer.
Soul Squeeze Cellars in Lake Leelanau became the official wine of the NBA’s Detroit Pistons in a deal announced this week.
“The Detroit Pistons welcome Soul Squeeze Cellars as an official wine partner of the organization,” Detroit Pistons Vice President of Partnership Sales Wes Weir said in a release. “We look forward to collaborating with Soul Squeeze on wine-centric projects that give our fans an opportunity to enjoy Michigan wine while watching Detroit Pistons basketball.”
The partnership between Soul Squeeze and the NBA team includes a co-branded wine.
There will also be an official Pistons — Soul Squeeze wine club as well as a Soul Squeeze-branded bar in the Pistons Performance Center event space in downtown Detroit.
Located at 6201 Second Ave. in Detroit, the Pistons Performance Center has practice courts, an event space and serves as the corporate headquarters for the Detroit Pistons.
“We are proud to be a partner of the Detroit Pistons,” Soul Squeeze Cellars owner Luke Pickelman said in the release. “It is a synthesis of two authentic Michigan brands. Pistons basketball has been a staple of this state for decades, and Soul Squeeze is excited to be a part of northwest Michigan’s thriving wine industry.”
