BEULAH — August 2020 was a good time to open an upscale salon in Benzie County. Solé Salon opened on Aug. 5.
The long-time owner of Benzonia’s Roadhouse Mexican Bar & Grill had been thinking for years about opening a salon in Beulah.
“I started looking about five or six years ago,” said Gretchen Boekeloo-Nahnsen. “I had a couple talented friends who were stylists. And I love to decorate. So I thought, wouldn’t it fun if we got a salon. Over the five or six years, I’ve made six offers that all fell through. Finally, one happened. It’s been a blessing that the other ones did fall through.”
“I love little Beulah, and that building is a great location for us.”
Despite the pandemic, she said, the Beulah-Benzonia area seemed to thrive in 2020.
“This summer, I thought Beulah was the busiest I’d ever seen it. I was really impressed with all the traffic. Between the two delis — Beulah, I thought, had its best summer — the brewery has really helped, the Lucky Dog. I think Beulah’s taking off.”
The structure at 273 S. Benzie Blvd. formerly was Luna Boutique women’s clothing store.
Business has been brisk.
“I didn’t think we’d be as busy as we are, especially with COVID. We’re very pleased,” Boekeloo-Nahnsen said.
The business offers services for hair, nails, skincare, waxing and lash/hair extensions. It’s a full-service Aveda salon.
“Its a product that I’ve used for years,” said Boekeloo-Nahnsen. “It’s green and vegan and its a good company. The products are lovely and smell delicious. And there isn’t (an Aveda salon) around here. I would have to go to Traverse City to get Aveda products. I wanted to have an Aveda salon. Plus I think it just brings us up a notch. Aveda has a good following.”
Aveda is not a franchise, but the company does require a qualification process before a salon is allowed to sell its products.
“We have three pedicure stations, two manicure stations and four salon chairs,” she said. “We’re assuming we’re going to be packed this summer — and now we just need staff. That’s what we’re currently working on, just trying to get ramped up for that and do some hiring.”
“The building was beautiful on the inside already. We just had to outfit it with all the salon equipment.”
More information is available at SoleHairSalon.com or (231) 883-4440. Because of current Michigan Covid-19 policies, all salon visits are by appointment only.
Boekeloo-Nahnsen has owned the Roadhouse in Benzonia for two decades, and has developed a feel for what customers want.
“We’re trying to emulate what we have at the Roadhouse — offer a great atmosphere and great service, great staff — that’s what people really like about the Roadhouse. I want to recreate that in the salon.”
The Roadhouse employs about 40 people in summer, 18 in winter.
Boekeloo-Nahnsen chose not to reopen the Roadhouse dining room last week, when the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services relaxed COVID-19 rules to allow indoor dining to resume with restrictions.
“Our takeout is pretty successful, and we’re just going to wait a little bit,” she said.
“I didn’t think we’d be as busy as we are, especially with COVID. We’re very pleased.” Gretchen Boekeloo-Nahnsen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.