SOAR with SCORE debuts Sept. 24
TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City SCORE chapter will host a new business networking event on Sept. 24 at the Hagerty Center.
SOAR with SCORE will be held from 3:30-7 p.m. and is designed for those starting a business or looking for ideas and expert insight for current companies.
Presenters include Paul Britten of Britten Banners, Heather Burson of Third Coast Bakery, Bill Marsh of Marsh Automotive Group and Ed Girrbach of Great Lakes Potato Chip Co. The event will showcase products and services from 19 SCORE clients that range from start-ups to established businesses.
Admission is $20 and includes hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
Register for the event at https://traversecity.score.org/soar.
