From Staff Reports
JACKSON — The “Put Your Town on the Map” pitch competition returns in 2021.
A $50,000 award from the Consumers Energy Foundation will fund the competition, which awards money to three communities with populations of up to 10,000 to “build strong communities.”
Communities have until Feb. 24 to submit proposals, according to a release. Up to 10 finalists will compete for the funds at the virtual Small Town and Rural Development Conference set for April 13-14.
The first-place grant is $25,000, with $15,000 for second and $10,000 for third.
According to a release, the Put Your Town on the Map competition “aims to reward innovative ideas that attract visitors to downtowns, focus on housing, education or employment, create community pride and more.” For an application and more information, visit http://cedamichigan.org/rpm/conference-rpm.
Consumers Energy first held the event in 2019 with Port Austin, Spring Lake and Sparta winning a total of $15,000 in grants from the foundation. The 2020 competition was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has created challenges for communities of all sizes, but it hasn’t stopped communities from embracing bold ideas to put themselves on the map,” Consumers Energy Vice President of Public Affairs Roger Curtis said in the release. “Consumers Energy is committed to ensuring Michigan’s communities of all sizes are growing and thriving, and we’re excited to provide financial help to turn original ideas into reality.”
Consumers Energy and the Community Economic Development Association of Michigan will select the finalists.
Put your town on the map
