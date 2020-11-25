TRAVERSE CITY — Downtown Traverse City and other merchants in the region will move forward with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28.
Small Business Saturday features special shopping deals two days after the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. The focus is on shopping small and local, according to the Downtown Traverse City Association.
“This year, more than ever, it is important that we come together and support our small businesses,” Nick Viox, Downtown Experience Coordinator for the Downtown Development Authority, said in a release.
Visit www.downtowntc.com for more information on Small Business Saturday.
The DTCA announced changes to other traditional downtown events to create more social distancing.
Instead of the holding the Downtown Light Parade, there will be a Strolling Light Parade on Dec. 12.
The Downtown Strolling Light Parade will be at 12 different businesses. Each location will be themed and decorated based on the “Twelve Days of Christmas.”
Each location will be decorated by a local nonprofit. Participants can vote for their favorite display in person or online. Each vote costs $1 with proceeds split between the nonprofit and the Downtown Relief Fund.
The annual Walking in a Window Wonderland event will also return in 2020. The Dec. 11-13 event guides participants to holiday window displays “for a fun and socially distanced holiday activity,” according to the release.
Casualties of the COVID-19 pandemic and enhanced safety measures are both Ladies’ Night and Men’s Night. These shopping events traditionally are held on successive Thursdays in December.
“We look forward to these two events each year, but have determined its just not safe to promote large groups shopping together this season,” Viox said in the release.
“After many conversations with our downtown businesses we believe that is in the better interest of our employees, businesses, customers, and community to promote shopping throughout the entire holiday season (as) opposed to two traditionally crowded nights.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.