WASINGTON, D.C. — A special 14-day Paycheck Protection Program loan application period opened on Feb. 24.
According to a release from the U.S. Small Business Administration, this two-week window exclusive period is for businesses and nonprofits with fewer than 20 employees.
According to the release, this period, announced by President Joe Biden on Feb. 22, is designed to “give lenders and community partners more time to work with the smallest businesses to submit their applications, while also ensuring that larger PPP-eligible businesses will still have plenty of time to apply for and receive support before the program expires on March 31, 2021.”
The SBA also announced changes to “open the PPP to more underserved small businesses,” according to the release. These changes include:
- Revising the formula to allow sole proprietors, independent contractors and self-employed individuals increased access
- Eliminating a restriction for small business owners with prior non-fraud felony convictions
- Ending restrictions on “small business owners who have struggled to make student loan payments by eliminating student loan debt delinquency as a disqualifier”
- Ensuring access for non-citizen small business owners who are lawful U.S. residents
More information is available at the SBA website at www.sba.gov.
In a related subject, Traverse Connect and Rehmann are offering a free webinar on March 9. “Financial Wellness: PPP and EIDL (Economic Injury Disaster Loans)” is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Guest speaker is Tom Shemanski, a principal with Rehmann’s Finance and Accounting Solutions team. Shemanski, who has been with Rehmann since 2017, has more than 20 years of experience as a chief financial officer.
To register for the webinar, visit https://tinyurl.com/ConnectPPPandEIDL.
