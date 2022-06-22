DEARBORN — After weeks of major increases and records, Michigan’s average gasoline prices made a slight U-turn.
The price of a gallon of regular unleaded on Sunday was $5.17 a gallon, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group. Sunday’s average was a 5 cent decrease from June 12.
The slight decrease doesn’t reverse the large increase. Michigan motorists paid an average of $4.58 a gallon at this time in May and $3.13 a gallon at this time in June 2021.
State motorists are paying a little more than $77 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.
The slight decrease in gasoline prices was likely do to a minor decrease in demand.
Gasoline demand dropped from 9.2 million barrels per day to 9.09 million, according to the latest information from the Energy Administration Association. Total domestic gasoline stocks fell by 700,000 to 217.5 million barrels last week, according to the EIA.
“However, as crude oil prices remain volatile, the price per gallon for gasoline will likely remain elevated,” the AAA release said.
Traverse City continued to report the least expensive gasoline price average in the state at $5.01 a gallon, according to the AAA release. Grand Rapids-Muskegon-Holland was $5.08 a gallon to also make the least expensive list.
The most expensive gas price averages were found in metro Detroit ($5.27), Ann Arbor ($5.24) and Marquette ($5.17),
The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline on Sunday was $4.98, a 3 cent decrease from the previous week. The national average in May was $4.59 while the U.S. was paying an average of $3.07 a gallon in June 2021.
Daily state and national gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com or by downloading the free AAA mobile app.
AAA offered several tips to save money on gasoline including:
- Combine errands to limit driving time.
- Shop around for the best prices in the region.
- Consider paying cash, because some retailers charge extra per gallon for those who pay with a credit card.
- Remove excess weight from the vehicle.
- Drive conservatively because aggressive acceleration and speeding will reduce fuel economy.
- Consider enrolling in savings programs.
