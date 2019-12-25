TRAVERSE CITY — Randolph is still available for smooches.
Other than officially handling over the reins — in this case a horse bit serving as a key chain so large it can’t be misplaced — not much is changing at Sleder’s Family Tavern.
What else would one expect from an establishment staking its claim as the oldest continuously operated restaurant in Michigan?
“It’s all original,” said Brian Cairns, who will officially hand the business over to his stepson and daughter-in-law — Ryan and Megan Cox — on the final day of 2019, the day after he turns 80 years old. “There’s nothing that’s been remodeled, except for the electrical and plumbing.
“It’s a real classic.”
It literally is time for the next generation to take over operation of the 200-seat historic tavern. Sleder’s is known for its wood floors, 21-foot-long mahogany bar and stuffed animal heads, including a moose (named for the street outside) that patrons kiss for good luck.
“Randolph is here to stay,” Megan Cox said.
All three of the Cox children work at Sleder’s, just as high school sweethearts Ryan and Megan did as teenagers.
“I started in the kitchen doing dishes, then prep cooking,” Ryan Cox said. “Then I bused and eventually started waiting on tables.”
Sleder’s was established in 1882 by a Bohemian immigrant named Vencel Sleder.
According to sleders.com, two other generations of Sleders (Polly and Louie) ran it until the early 1970s. Following two ownership stints totaling 2½ years, Bob and Sylvia Classens ran the establishment from 1974-1992.
Brian and Deb Cairns bought Sleder’s on May 14, 1992, and were married in The Porch addition 16 days later.
“It’s been a good business for everyone that’s owned the place, to the best of my knowledge,” Brian Cairns said.
“We were proud to own it,” said Deb Cairns, who noted that four of her kid’s had rehearsal dinners for their own weddings on site, not to mention a few other weddings.
The Cairns are ready to make their retirement home in Orange Beach, Alabama, a permanent one. The Cairns have an early-morning flight booked for Friday.
“It’s been a great run,” Deb Cairns said.
“I think I’ve done my duty,” joked Brian Cairns, who said he ran Sugar Loaf Resort in Leelanau County four different times in a 20-year span.
“They kept trying to get rid of me and I kept coming back,” he said of his more than a decade and a half at Sugar Loaf.
Other than passing from one generation to the next, an experienced staff will make the switch at Sleder’s a seamless one. The staff was celebrated at a Christmas party on Sunday where the conversation and euchre card playing stretched deep into the night.
“We had six employees who have been here over 30 years,” Brian Cairns said. “It’s pretty amazing that our staff have been here for that long. We have almost no turnover.”
“We have been lucky,” Ryan Cox added. “We have a great staff right now. We just need to continue to do what we’ve been doing.”
Because Sleder’s is just blocks away from downtown, it seems to be a draw for both loyal locals and curious tourists.
Megan Cox said those new to Sleder’s often are in awe and take a lot of pictures of the inside. She said Sleder’s is also “a good, easy spot for people when they want to have parties.”
A half hour after Sleder’s opened on Monday morning, a group of 15 started filtering into The Porch for its 11:30 a.m. reservation. And other tables quickly filled up.
“We open the doors and people come,” Megan Cox said.
“The best thing about this place over the years is how many people come back to visit, whether it’s for Christmas or whatever,” Ryan Cox added. “This is where they meet.”
It was where Rockford’s Donna Porritt stopped for lunch on Monday. The Traverse City native said the French fries are among the things she looks forward to in particular, other than the hometown feel of her old hometown haunt.
“Everything is home-cooked and is always very good,” Porritt said. “It’s a classic.”
Ryan Cox admitted there will be a few minor changes on the way, but the “Maintain, don’t change” attitude from Brian and Deb Cairns still will reign.
“We have some ideas we’ll be implementing to make the experience better and we even got preliminary approval on a few things,” said Ryan Cox, putting his arm on his mother’s shoulder. “Overall we’ll keep it basically the way it is now.”
