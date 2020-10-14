TRAVERSE CITY — A cloud-based digital billboard management software company scooped up the top prize at the TCNewTech virtual Pitch Night contest on Oct. 6.
SKOOP won the event last week, which featured five student presentations in a Michigan State University take-over of the monthly event. The virtual event was livestreamed to TCNewTech’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
SKOOP CEO and MSU senior Josh Cooper beat out for other student entrepreneurs to claim the $500 prize at the October event. The prize was sponsored by the Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Michigan State.
The Burgess Institute is the hub for entrepreneurship activities within the Broad College of Business. Burgess is part of entrepreneurship programs on campus at MSU, in collaboration with the Office of Undergraduate Entrepreneurship and Spartan Innovations.
According to its website, “SKOOP is a cloud-based digital billboard management software. SKOOP makes it easy to manage the complexities of monetizing your own digital billboard network” and can “turn any TV or screen into a billboard.”
The Oct. 6 competition featured five student-led, technology-based startups.
In previewing the event, TCNewTech Executive Director Jennifer Szunko said the MSU students showed foresight beyond their age.
“It’s amazing these students are able to create and launch these ideas while they’re still in school,” she said.
Szunko said the five startups were coming up with solutions to problems.
“They’ve all come up with ideas that are filling a need that they recognize,” Szunko said. “They are solving a problem that they encountered at school. They all have a wide target audience that they are right in the middle of.”
Other pitches last week included Catch Software, a platform to improve the social experience in real time; Chalk Talk, a microblogging app for student-teacher communication; Auxin Games, which builds educational video games; and MEdMentor, an online platform for interaction between pre-medical and medical students.
Each of the competitors had five minutes to pitch their startup online. A five-minute question-and-answer session followed from the audience.
The online audience voted by text message and selected Cooper’s SKOOP as the winner.
Held the first Tuesday of every month, the next TCNewTech Pitch Night is scheduled for Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.
