TRAVERSE CITY — Products made by companies in Boyne City and Manistee are in the running to be named the “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan.”
The Michigan Manufacturers Association annually recognizes exceptional products made in the state. The “Coolest Thing Made in Michigan” competition is the organization’s people’s choice award, according to a release.
Among the 10 finalists that the public can vote for are custom skis made by Shaggy’s Copper Country Skis in Boyne City and the Classic Modern Day Powerboat made by the Thoroughbred Boat Company in Manistee.
Shaggy’s handcrafted custom skis are made in Boyne City and are shipped across North America.
Thoroughbred was started by several industry veterans, they said, to use their skills and knowledge to provide jobs, education in the marine industry and give back to the community.
Voting runs through Nov. 20. Anyone can vote daily for their favorite product at https://coolestthing.mimfg.org, where more information about each entry is available. The winner will be announced during the virtual MFG Excellence Awards event in January.
The other finalists are:
- AIROTRUST LLC, in Livonia, which makes an air filter housing that magnetically attaches to drop-ceiling cold air returns.
- Hemlock Semiconductor, in Hemlock, manufactures ultra-pure polysilicon. The company uses electricity to convert quartz into a product that powers technology including smartphones, autonomous vehicles and solar panels.
- Hudsonville Ice Cream, in Holland, makes ice cream.
- Magliner, in Standish, markets a powered lifting hand truck designed to lift loads like kegs and other items up to 200 pounds, and maneuver in tight spaces.
- Morbark, in Winn, makes the Morbark 6400XT horizontal grinder that converts wood waste into a salable product. Markets for recycled wood include landscaping mulch, animal bedding material, boiler fuel, and as fiber for composite board products.
- Orion Hunting Products, in Iron Mountain, makes modular hunting blinds and stands that feature aluminum exteriors and an interior — ceiling, floor and walls — completely covered in carpet.
- Personal Positioning Technologies, LLC, in Bay City, manufactures The Human Hoist Power Shop Chair, designed to lift and support the human body for work. It glides from position to position and functions as a chair, an adjustable stool or a creeper.
- Warmer3, in Battle Creek, makes Puppywarmer incubators that use a ceramic infrared heater to warm puppies. The company says donated units saved more than 1,000 high-risk puppies last year.
The Michigan Manufacturers Association represents Michigan manufacturers and related industries in Lansing. It also provides educational seminars, insurance programs, informational e-newsletters and a monthly magazine. More information is available at mimfg.org.
