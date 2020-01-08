From Staff Reports
TRAVERSE CITY — Enrollment is open for the winter Skills Up North program.
Classes for the adult education program begin Jan. 21.
Skills Up North is a career training program for adults developed through a collaborative partnership between the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Career-Tech Center and Northwest Michigan Works.
The skilled trade course offerings this winter include automotive technology or construction trades. Students enrolled in adult education programming at Michigan Works by the Jan. 21 deadline are eligible for dual enrollment in Skills Up North.
The TBAISD received a three-year grant from the Michigan Department of Education for “an adult education and skilled trades training program designed to improve employability and wage-earning potential for adults 18 and older,” according to the release.
Adult education course enrollment is available at Michigan Works learning labs in Traverse City, Kalkaska, Benzonia, Cadillac and Petoskey. Those enrolling are assigned an adult education navigator.
More information is available from TBAISD Adult Education Navigator Joe Parent at (231) 922-7826 or Michigan Works learning labs at (231) 922-3761. More information is also available at www.tbaisd.org/academic-services/adult-education/skills-up-north/.
