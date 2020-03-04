TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse Connect has named six finalists in the Scale Up North Awards.
Three businesses will participate in a pitch-style competition at the March 18 finals, where judges will select the winner of the Emerging Business Award: HealthBridge Financial; Interactive Aerial, Inc.; and SampleServe, Inc.
Representatives from three established businesses (which have been operating for more than five years) will participate in a moderated panel discussion at the finals event, where judges will select the winner of the Hagerty Scaling Business Award: ATLAS Space Operations, Inc.; Higher Grounds Trading Co.; and TentCraft, Inc.
A full field of applicants was narrowed to 10 at last week's Showcase; the field was narrowed to six this week. Tickets for the Scale Up North Finals cost $25 and are available at www.cityoperahouse.org/sun-awards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.