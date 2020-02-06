LANSING — Four employers with connections to northern Michigan were among six companies to win top honors as 2019 Healthy Michigan Worksite Awards.
According to a release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the awards are “for investing in wellness programs designed to improve the health of their workforce.”
The release went on to say the awards are for “employers across the state that are using the Designing Healthy Environments at Work tools, and actively investing in wellness programs intended to improve the health of their workforce.”
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, which has an office in Traverse City, won gold status.
Silver awards went to RJG Inc. of Traverse City and the Health Department of Northwest Michigan.
Earning bronze status were the Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Cleary University and the Livingston Educational Service Agency — Education Center.
Several companies received honorable mention including Michigan State University Extension, Kalkaska Screw Products, Grand Traverse County, Cherry Republic, Grand Traverse County Health Department, Bill Marsh Kalkaska, Benzie Central Schools, Kalkaska Sheriff’s Office, North Country Community Mental Health and Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital.
More information on the Designing Healthy Environments at Work tools and the Healthy Michigan Worksite Awards are available at www.MIHealthTools.org/work.
