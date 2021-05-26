TRAVERSE CITY — Wonder what cheese to serve with a Pinot Grigio?
Ever wonder what wine to serve with a cherry chicken salad?
A popular Leelanau County event takes the decision making out of the process.
Sip & Savor is scheduled for June 4-6. The event features 18 ‘stops’ along the Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail.
Ticket holders enjoy a 2.5-ounce wine pour and a locally-sourced food pairing from each of the participating wineries. The $45 advance ticket also includes an event-themed souvenir glass.
The ticket allows participants to stop at one or all of the Sip & Savor wineries, beginning at 10 a.m. June 4 and concluding at 6 p.m. June 6. Sip & Savor is limited to 500 tickets “to help mitigate the number of people at each winery at one time,” according to a release from Leelanau Peninsula Wine Trail.
“While each ticket holder can travel along the peninsula at their leisure, reservations are highly encouraged to get the most out of the experience, especially if you would like to enjoy additional offerings at particular wineries, such as wine by the glass,” according to the release.
Participating wineries for Sip & Savor include:
- Grand Traverse Loop: Black Star Farms, Two K Farms, Mawby, Ciccone, Shady Lane Cellars, Rove Estate
- Northern Loop: 45 North Vineyards & Winery, Leelanau Cellars, Aurora Cellars, Silver Leaf Vineyard, Verterra Winery
- Sleeping Bear Loop: Bel Lago Vineyards & Winery, Amoritas Winery, Soul Squeeze Cellars, Good Harbor Vineyards, French Valley Vineyard, Boathouse Vineyards, Cherry Republic Winery
Tickets can be purchased through My North Tickets at https://tinyurl.com/SipSavor2021.
More information on the event is available at https://www.lpwines.com/sip-savor/. Sip & Savor participants are encouraged to tag @lpwines on social media with #SipandSavor.
