TRAVERSE CITY — Family Video will close its Eighth Street location at the end of the month. Silver Spruce Brewing, which currently occupies half the building, will expand to take over the space.
The Family Video chain operates 562 stores in 21 states, including two other locations in Traverse City.
“Those stores will be remaining open,” said Ann Marie Niemi, district manager for Family Video in northern Michigan. “At this time, we have no intention of closing either one of those.”
Family Video’s parent company, Glenview, Illinois-based Highland Ventures Ltd., owns all three properties in Traverse City. It will lease the Eighth Street property to Silver Spruce.
Highland Ventures’ unit Legacy Commercial Property owns 90 percent of the real estate its various brands occupy. In addition to Family Video, Highland operates 150 Marco’s Pizza franchises, StayFit 24 gyms and Highland Pure Water & Ice automated kiosks.
“We own most of our real estate,” said Jason Yuhasz, regional director of operations for Highland Ventures. “That’s one of our main companies under our umbrella. We have about 800 buildings.”
The company sometimes closes one of its business locations if it makes sense to instead lease a building to an interested tenant.
“Occasionally, as an opportunity comes up,” Yuhasz said. “If someone takes an interest in leasing some space or an entire building, the owner will make that decision. It’s something we’ve done for a long, long time.”
Silver Spruce co-owners Scott and Leah Stuhr took an interest in the whole building on Eighth Street. They launched their brewery in June 2018 in half of the structure.
“I wish we could have taken the whole building immediately,” said Scott Stuhr.
They opened a dialogue with Highland Ventures about the building’s other half quite some time ago.
“It’s been real for probably 60 to 90 days,” Stuhr said. “We had been speaking with them as far as details for awhile. The conversations have been going on for months. We were trying to address the problem of space before it became a real problem.”
Silver Spruce, 439 E. Eighth St., did well last year despite the fact that Eighth Street was under construction and closed to vehicle traffic for much of the summer.
“Last year, 2019, when the road was down for five months, at many times this place really wasn’t big enough,” said Stuhr. “We expect that this summer, even not including any other growth business-wise, will be busier, even if it’s only due to the road.”
“We’ve established a good clientele. And I think we have a product that has been well received.”
“A lot of the beers that we do are a little bit different than some of the other breweries,” Stuhr said. “Most of our beers are extremely time-consuming. We don’t really do a lot of beers that are quick turnover. Most of our beers sit for a long time. We do a lot of lagers and we do a lot those kinds of styles that sometimes sit for six months or more.”
Silver Spruce will use the additional room for a variety of purposes.
“As far as the beers’ conditioning and maturation phase, that will be on the other side,” he said. “It will also be an event space. Our tasting room is enough for just people hanging out, but it just seems like the events are increasing. When we aren’t doing events, especially in the busy season, we’ll just use it as additional tasting room space. Also cold storage space, and just space in general.”
“You don’t realize how quickly you run out of space. It’s been a good problem.”
No Family Video employees will lose jobs when the Eighth Street location closes, said Niemi. They’ll all be transferred to the other two local stores, she said.
Video and game inventory from the Eighth Street Family Video location is for sale at the store.
“The video business is still going strong,” said Yuhasz. “We’re not closing down the video business. As long as Hollywood still keeps making movies, people still like them.”
