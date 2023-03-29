SUTTONS BAY — It’s not the oldest winery in the region.
But Black Star Farms isn’t about let that squash a year-long celebration.
Stared by Kerm Campbell, partner Don Coe and winemaker Lee Lutes with an estate on 120 acres south of Suttons Bay at 10844 E. Revold Road, Black Star Farms will celebrate its 25th anniversary this year with a variety of activities.
“We are going to party like it’s 1998,” said Black Star Farms Managing Owner Sherri Campbell Fenton, who now runs the operation her father began. “Absolutely. We’re going to have some fun this year and focus on some of our strengths over the years.
“Riesling and Pinot Noir are two of our most widely-grown grapes, so we’ll be doing a lot with those. We’ve been making Riesling and Pinot Noir from Day 1.”
The Black Star Farms property south of Suttons Bay expanded to 160 acres and includes a winery production facility and tasting room, distillation program, 10-room inn and an events and equestrian facility and on-site dining. Black Star Farms added a second winery on Old Mission Peninsula in 2010, located at 360 McKinley Road East.
“When we first were establishing the concept around Black Star Farms, we were eager to showcase the abundance of agricultural diversity that this region has to offer, both from the oenological and gastronomic perspectives, but also emphasizing what we referred to as ‘Midwest hospitality’ in the casual setting of our tasting rooms, but also in a more stylistic approach with our Inn and event spaces,” managing member Lutes said in an email. “As we now celebrate our 25th anniversary, we are more confident than ever that these guiding principles will continue to be what holds our mission for the next 25 years, while ever-striving to improve our offerings on every level.”
The 25th year begins with special mid-week stays at the inn — including 20.23% off. But there are a variety of events throughout the year, ending with the New Year’s Eve Wine Dinner on Dec. 31.
A special limited release of a 25th Anniversary Blanc de Noir is expected in a few weeks.
“We’re thanking the community, thanking all of our friends and just reflecting back,” Fenton said of 2023. “We’re celebrating all our accomplishments and how far we’ve come in just 25 years.”
“We had a whole little committee, myself included, here to come up with some new and fun things to do in celebration of our 25th anniversary,” said Kimberly Zacharias, who handles winery promotions for Black Star Farms.
New for the 25th year at Black Star Farms is the Good on Paper Improv Show on April 1. The show sold out a week before.
“We’re interested in doing more things like this,” Zacharias said. “It did really well without a lot of promotion.”
A Winemaking, Cheesemaking and Raclette Dinner Experience in March also sold out, leading to scheduling of an additional one on April 7. Fenton said Black Star Farms used to hold these dinners when it had Taste in the Mercato and decided to bring it back in 2023, partnering with neighboring Leelanau Cheese at 3324 S. West Bay Shore Drive.
“We will definitely continuing doing events with Leelanau Cheese,” Zacharias said. “It’s fun and educational all in one.”
Returning for the first time since its 20th anniversary are Vertical Wine Tastings, featuring four different vintages of two wines, on May 6. A Great Lakes Fish Boil is on the agenda for the first time in a handful of years on July 14.
“We’re bring back some things we haven’t done in a long time,” Fenton said. “We’re taking a little look back and returning some things that were part of what we did when we started here and enjoy them again, some things that weren’t part of our repertoire in a while.”
Other events for the 25th year are back with new twists, such as the Pour for Pups Party June 10 with a dog treat trail as a fundraiser for the Great Lakes Humane Society and Earth Day specials April 22 with a complimentary vineyard tour, again with charity partner, SEEDS.
There are also some new events like a Cocktail Party on July 28, a new Chef’s Table-Themed Wine Dinner featuring seasonal farm ingredients with new estate chef John Korycki on Aug. 9, an End of Summer Soirée Sept. 1 and a Noveau Release Party Nov. 17.
Also scheduled is an educational wine history tour in August and free family-friendly wagon rides in October.
A complete list of events and any ticket requirements is available at https://www.blackstarfarms.com/25th-anniversary-celebrations/. “ ... keep your eyes on our web site and social media for the perfect opportunity to find out for yourself what inspires us to feel celebratory,” Lutes said in an email.
