TRAVERSE CITY — Underneath the Traverse City Airport Industrial Park sign at Parsons Road and Aero-Park Drive is a large, white ‘Help Wanted’ sign sandwiched between two rows of white stars, one on a field of blue and another on red.
There are two red ‘Now Hiring’ signs next to red arrows pointing south.
All of the red-, white-, blue- and even orange-colored signs along the drive seem to indicate every manufacturing facility along the less than three-quarter of a mile stretch of road is looking for employees.
It may not be an exaggeration.
“It’s a group effort,” said Cody Howe, human resources for Century on West Aero-Park Court. “We’re not the only ones feeling the heat at Century. It’s our neighbors, it’s our competitors, it’s our vendors and our customers.
“It’s the whole city, really.”
“We all have a laugh about it,” said Jeremy Sparks, department manager at Century Extrusion, who joked the company was going to hire someone to physically spin their now hiring sign to attract more attention and more candidates. “We all have this sign war thing going on.”
The Aero-Park sign war is needed because many of the manufacturers are seeking employees with experience in fields such as machining. It’s just that filling these manufacturing skilled trade positions is becoming tougher, especially post-COVID.
Sparks said Century Extrusion works with Northwestern Michigan College and the Career-Tech Center to find potential employees with machining backgrounds. He said recruitment efforts like the signs and other forms of advertising have yielded additional applications over the last several weeks, but few with experience.
“We’re at the point where we’re going to have to pick someone without experience and train them up,” Sparks said, a comment repeated by other manufacturing HR departments.
The manufacturing facility in the industrial park closest to Parsons Road is Jacklin Steel Supply Company, which has three ‘Help Wanted’ signs in front at 2410 Aero-Park Drive. Two of the signs offer ‘Training Available’ while one boasts ‘Multiple Positions.’
Even with that, Jacklin Steel Supply Controller Chris Holz said the company has “virtually had nobody coming in the door” to apply. Most times Holz said he doesn’t have a chance to discuss hourly rate, which begins at $14.98 an hour.
“There’s nobody looking for these jobs,” Holz said of the Monday-through-Friday positions, which usually start with a full 40 hours a week. “They don’t want to know the price — they never get to that point.”
Holz said Jacklin Steel has 40 employees currently, with six openings. Holz said Jacklin was last fully staffed at the start of the pandemic in spring 2020.
Jacklin has four general labor openings on its 3:30 p.m. to midnight shift. Holz said there is no training required for these general positions, which do include some “heavy-duty labor” requirements.
“Nobody that ever works here punches out and goes to the gym,” Holz said of the physically-demanding work.
Red is the sign color of choice a short distance away at Clark Manufacturing. The 2485 Aero-Park Drive business has two red ‘Now Hiring’ signs adjacent to the company sign on raised landscaping. Closer to the shipping/receiving entrance is a red ‘Now Hiring’ sign with white letters, and a white sign with red letters, while a smaller lot off North Aero Park Court has another of the red signs.
The cul-de-sac ending at Cherry Capital Airport, West Aero-Park Court, looks like a sign war broke out.
Century — which has a sign on Parsons Road and another at the beginning of West Aero-Park Court — has another outside its main building at 2410 W. Aero-Park Court and two more outside of subsidiary Century Sun Metal Treating, 2411 W. Aero-Park Court.
The black Century, Inc. signs advertise ‘Now Hiring’ with the company’s website and phone number on the bottom. Century, Inc. calls attention to its ‘Starting at $16/hour’ wage in red above ‘$1,000 signing bonus.’
The signs are part of an aggressive campaign that includes billboard and radio advertisements in addition to more traditional postings on social media and job boards. Howe said Century has even sent out postcards announcing job openings in an effort to “pull a new candidate pool in.”
“We try to get creative,” Howe said of the Century approach.
Century Extrusion, 2412 W. Aero-Park Court, has two signs of its own. The red signs say ‘Now Hiring. Full Time with Benefits’ and ask people to apply within or call.
Sparks said Century Extrusion has three current openings, one on the coveted day shift.
“We can’t fill it,” Sparks said. “To me it’s amazing. I’ve been with the company for 15 years, 12 of those in management, and I’ve never seen it this bad.”
Century Extrusion is offering a $500 signing bonus, which is less than employers are offering. But Century Extrusion is offering significantly higher wages at $20 an hour.
“We have to get people’s attention somehow,” Sparks said.
Down on the main east-west portion of Aero-Park Drive, the AlcoTec Wire Corporation at 2750 Aero Park Drive and National Vacuum Equipment nearly across the road at 2707 also take a colorful approach. AlcoTec has four blue ‘We’re Hiring’ signs with the company phone number in a row while NVE has a pair of orange ‘Now Hiring! Willing to Train’ signs.
Even manufacturing facilities on Aero-Park Drive without signs have open positions. Kennametal Abrasive Flow Products at 2789 Aero-Park Drive had two June postings for a first- and third-shift position, both of which came with sign-on bonuses. Boride Engineered Abrasives had ‘Multiple Operator Positions — 1st Shift and 2nd Shift’ on its website for its facility at 2615 Aero-Park Drive.
Skilled Manufacturing Incorporated had six positions posted on its website on Wednesday for its Aerospace/Medical Division at 2440 Aero-Park Drive. SMI had another six posted openings for its Automotive Division on 3680 Cass Road.
Some of the SMI openings on the website offer a unique bonus in addition to the typical sign-on bonuses: a ‘per pay Attendance Bonus’ where employees can earn ‘$1,690 in a 12 month period for perfect attendance.’
Other manufacturing facilities outside of this one industrial park also are experiencing staffing issues. And the problem extends to other area economic sectors beyond manufacturing.
For those worried about a post-COVID position in manufacturing, Sparks said a lot of companies like Century Extrusion emphasize a safe working environment. Masks and other personal protection equipment are supplied by the businesses.
Sparks also said that, while the current job market is tilted heavily in favor of the employee, it could swing back in the other direction in 2022.
That clearly is not the case right now in 2021, he said. All one has to do is look at the signs.
