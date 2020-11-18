ELK RAPIDS — The creative minds at Short’s Brewing Company have released their specialty beers for the first quarter of 2021.
According to a release from the company, it is the 16th year of the Short’s Specialty Program.
Every two weeks a different beer is released. In the release, Short’s says it is refreshing to release these specialty brews for distribution when some companies are scaling back.
“Our specialty program is something that we’re really stoked about. For the past 16 years this program is where our creativity and passion really shines for us because our team gets to bring back personal favorites and share the new beers that we’re most excited about,” Short’s Chief Innovation Officer Tony Hansen said in the release.
Short’s will have a full lineup of specialty releases in-store during the first three months of 2021. In the release, Hansen said “each specialty release is limited and might not come back each year.”
The releases for the first quarter of 2021, with descriptions from the release, include:
January
PB&J Oatmeal Stout (8% Alcohol by Volume, 30 International Bitterness Units) is a blend of Peanut Butter Stout and Soft Parade.
$plurge Double IPA (9.1% ABV, 59 IBU) is a double IPA made with a blend of seven varieties of hops.
February
Good Humans Dry Hopped Double Brown (8.3% ABV, 28 IBU) is an ale made with Carabrown Malt and dry-hopped with Simcoe and Golding hops.
Furry Buddy Nitro Light Stout (4.9% ABV, 24 IBU) is a light stout “with a fraction of calories and carbs.”
March
Slurm Lord Double New England Style IPA (7.3% ABV, 70 IBU) is a double IPA brewed with oats and a blend of Citra, Azacca, Amarillo, El Dorado, and Mosaic hops.
Peachy Yum Yum American Sour Ale (7.5% ABV, 5 IBU) is a rosy-colored sour ale brewed with peaches and pomegranate.
More information is available at www.shortsbrewing.com.
