BELLAIRE — Short’s Brewing Company has shown it can hold a party.
This time the brewing business is all about a celebration.
The 19th anniversary celebration for Short’s April 29 will be a free event and feature the debut of the company’s beer garden across the street from its pub in Bellaire. Formerly the site of its “Kegger Camp,” the beer garden will be a private, licensed Short’s space with a permanent music stage.
The Bellaire beer garden will officially open Memorial Day weekend, but will make its debut Saturday.
“We are furiously building a beer garden across the street from the pub,” Short’s Brewing Company Marketing Director Christa Brenner said.
Short’s will also open its outside space in Elk Rapids on Saturday for its anniversary celebration.
“The Elk Rapids and Bellaire locations will both serve the same 40 beer selections,” Brenner said.
Normally a ticketed event lasting five hours, Saturday’s event will be free and run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The streets won’t be closed in Bellaire for the event, another deviation from the last decade.
“We’re calling it an anniversary celebration this year,” Brenner said.
There will be plenty of live music on Saturday at both the pub and beer garden stages.
The lineup for the pub stage includes Brett Mitchell (3-4:30 p.m.), Delilah Dewylde (5-6:30), Breach the Sun (7-8:30) and Slow Tako (9-10:30). The lineup for the new beer garden stage includes Aldrich (2–3:30 p.m.), Jesse Ray (4-5:30), Radel Rosin (6-7:30) and M-22 (8-9:30).
In another break from tradition, the company announced its Short’s Fest 2023 will move to June 10. The event is traditionally held in August.
“We’re changing the date, people,” Elk Rapids Tap Room General Manager Rachel Payne said in a release. “We have typically hosted Short’s Fest the same weekend as the Elk Rapids Harbor Days Festival, but we were always bummed to miss out on celebrating Harbor Days with our friends and neighbors.”
“We are excited to actually spend time at Harbor Days this year, not just as a company but as people,” said Brenner, who said Short’s Fest was typically an “all-hands-on-deck” effort.
Tickets are on sale now for Short’s Fest with two options. An early entry ticket is $65 and includes 4 p.m. entrance, drink tokens and a swag bag.
General admission tickets are $35 and include drink tokens and a 5 p.m. entrance.
To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shorts-fest-2023-tickets-588430189537.
