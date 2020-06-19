ELK RAPIDS — Short's Brewing Company, through its alternative beverage brand Superfluid Supply Co., has acquired the rights to market Arcadia beer and plans to distribute the former brewery's signature brews across Michigan.
Kalamazoo-based Arcadia Brewing Co. closed in September after 24 years in business.
Superfluid Supply Co. produces brands Starcut Ciders and Beaches Hard Seltzer. It now is adding Arcadia to its stable of products.
Superfluid will roll out Arcadia's unfiltered wheat ale Whitsun in July, according to a release.
"We didn’t bring on Whitsun to make it our own, we love Whitsun exactly how it is," Superfluid CEO Scott Newman-Bale said in the release. "Our goal is to make it as close to the original recipe as possible."
That recipe includes coriander, orange peel and honey. Superfluid plans to sell the previously summer-only brew year round.
"Arcadia Brewing Co has long been one of Michigan’s legacy breweries," said Newman-Bale. "We’re excited to carry on their tradition of brewing excellent craft products. Eventually, we’d love to bring other Arcadia brands to market, and we’re setting the stage to do just that."
Whitsun, beginning in early July, will be available statewide in 12-ounce cans and kegs.
More information about Arcadia products soon will be available at www.ArcadiaBeer.com.
There may be more additions coming to the Superfluid fleet.
"We plan to continue to grow and diversify our portfolio through acquisitions and development," Newman-Bale said.
